Lakers agree to two-way deal with Alex Fudge, waive Cole Swider

Following an underwhelming Summer League showing from Cole Swider, the Lakers will reportedly part ways with the sharpshooter, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Replacing him will be wing Alex Fudge, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Fudge was an undrafted free agent that joined the Lakers for Summer League.

The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving Cole Swider, league sources told @hoopshype. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 26, 2023

Florida F Alex Fudge has agreed on a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent Shayaun Saee of @OneLegacysports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 26, 2023

The Lakers confirmed both transactions shortly thereafter.

Lakers officially announce signing Alex Fudge to two-way deal while waiving Cole Swider pic.twitter.com/aBU9kxo6Ti — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) July 26, 2023

Swider signed with the Lakers as a two-way player last summer following a good showing in Summer League. An injury during the season sidelined him with the South Bay Lakers, though he still played in 27 games.

However, in his second Summer League this offseason, Swider underwhelmed particularly alongside fellow two-way signings Colin Castleton and D’Moi Hodge. While most players stick out positively in their second year, Swider was largely the same player.

The end result is Swider being waived on Wednesday in favor of Fudge. In the predraft process, Fudge was one of the few prospects to be worked out multiple times by the Lakers.

At Summer League, Fudge struggled statistically. In 10 games, he averaged just three points and shot 36.8% from the field while attempting only three 3-pointers. At 6’8”, Fudge does have the look of a potential 3-and-D wing but certainly is far away from becoming that.

It’s a bit of a gamble from the Lakers, but clearly the Lakers saw something in Fudge leading up to the draft and nothing that happened in Summer League changed that. And if nothing else, the scouting department deserves a ton of benefit of the doubt.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.