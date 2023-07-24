LeBron James posts video of ‘unbelievable’ new special edition Playstation

Noted gamer and Madden aficionado LeBron James officially showcased his latest venture on Monday with his Limited Edition Playstation 5. On a video posted to Twitter, LeBron debuted the designs of the PS5 controller and console cover and hyped it up as only he could.

In fairness, it is a very dope design. And the closer looks at both the controller and console show that they are awesome.

Here is the description from Playstation of the inspiration for the design:

Featuring elements inspired by LeBron’s love for gaming and community, the LeBron James Limited Edition PS5 accessories are a true passion project co-created with LeBron. With memorable phrases such as, “Nothing is given. Everything is earned,” the accessories feature personal imagery and adages that have been meaningful throughout LeBron’s journey as a game-changing athlete, global inspiration for millions, and PlayStation Playmaker.

According to Playstation’s website, both the console cover and the controller launch on Thursday. The cover is listed at $64.99 while the controller will be sold for $79.99.

LeBron has long been a gamer and has shared it online as he has much of his life throughout the years and decades. In the bubble, for example, he played a healthy amount of Madden, which seems to be the game he most often is playing.

His sons also have plenty of online gaming experience, too. Perhaps Bronny will make his return to Twitch with this new gaming setup.

Jokes aside, this is a cool moment for LeBron, which you can clearly tell from his video, and something that is very unique and very awesome.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.