Film study: Will Cam Reddish finally hit his potential with the Lakers?

The Los Angeles Lakers signed Cam Reddish to a veteran minimum deal with a player option in the second year — continuing their theme of getting bigger, younger, and more athletic.

Reddish — a former lottery pick by the Atlanta Hawks and high school player of the year for his class — has bounced around the league. He went from the Hawks to the New York Knicks and finally to the Portland Trailblazers, who decided not to even tender him a a qualifying offer.

Reddish’s physical tools are undeniable as he stands 6’7” with a massive 7’1” wingspan with flashes of high level athleticism on both ends of the floor. Clearly, he hasn’t been able to find his groove in the league thus far so the question becomes — can he find it with the Lakers?

Let’s take a look at the film and try to answer that question.

The move is a low-risk, high-reward move by Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka with the team again betting on their ability to develop and improve players (and everything that goes alongside that, such as the right environment and leadership around them).

Of course only time will tell, but considering the pool of talent that Reddish is working with, many players from his draft class still talk about him as being the one guy they feared in high school — and the fact he’s still only 23 years old leaves some room for optimism that he can grow and develop his game to find his spot in the league.

Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT has a doctorate in physical therapy from Northern Arizona University, is a youth basketball coach at the U12 level and runs his own in-person and online sports medicine and performance business, 3CB Performance, in West LA and Valencia, CA in which he further combines his movement expertise and fitness training. Combining his background in biomechanics, movement science, and learning science - he consults in a variety of sports including basketball on movement mechanics and skill acquisition. Brar is additionally training at UCLA’s mindful awareness research center (MARC and analyzes the Lakers from a skills & medical perspective for Silver Screen and Roll and on his own YouTube Channel. You can follow him on Twitter at @3cbPerformance.