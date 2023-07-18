Report: Anthony Davis likely to sign extension with Lakers before regular season

After a successful offseason that saw the Lakers improve their roster after a Western Conference Finals run, focus this offseason will likely now shift to the futures of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Both are entering what will effectively be the final years of their deal with both having the ability to opt out of their current deals at the end of the season.

LeBron’s future is going to be debated for quite a while as it pertains to far more than his contract length. Davis, however, is right in the middle of his prime and his future in the league will certainly carry on for years to come.

Will that future continue to be with the Lakers? It sounds like that is the likely outcome. On The Lowe Post podcast on Monday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN discussed with host Zach Lowe about AD’s future and whether he would come to an agreement on an extension with the Lakers.

“I am not too concerned about how this thing plays out. Whether the max amount of years, max amount of numbers are reached, that remains to be seen. That will be figured out by Rich Paul and Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss and the like. But where things stand right now, I expect some sort of agreement to be reached.”

McMenamin further elaborated his point but, to paraphrase, he expected an extension to be agreed upon before the start of the regular season. The details on the deal will certainly be interesting to see.

Previously, the Lakers have more or less tried to tie the length of Davis’ deal to LeBron’s but that won’t be possible this time around. Not to start at least.

Instead, though, the Lakers signed a number of role players to longer deals this offseason. Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves and Gabe Vincent all are signed through the 2025-26 season. Would a 2+1 deal for Davis to sign him for the same length with a player option in 2026-27, which would also align with when Reaves could opt out of his deal?

No matter what the details are, the fact the Lakers and him look ready and set to sign an extension is a big positive moving forward and could continue the strong offseason the franchise has had.

