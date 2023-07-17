Max Christie named to All-Summer League Second Team

The Lakers look to have potentially done it again with finding a second round steal. After a breakout summer in Las Vegas, Max Christie was named to the All-Summer League Second Team on Monday.

Christie was joined by five other players on the second team with he and Xavier Moon tying on points leading to both being included.

In three games in Las Vegas, Christie averaged 19 points on 45.7% field goal shooting. He connected on six of his 12 attempts from 3-point range and did not miss any of his 19 free throws for a remarkably efficient performance.

Christie’s best outing was his final one against the Celtics in which he scored 24 points on 7-14 shooting with eight rebounds. In his trio of games, Christie flashed a bit of everything to go with his scoring, recording six assists and four blocks in his second game and seven rebounds in the first outing.

Across five Summer League games between the California Classic and Las Vegas, Christie averaged 19.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists on 49.2% shooting overall and 55% shooting from beyond the arc.

While the jump from Summer League to actual NBA games is a notable one, Christie’s improvement from last season’s Summer League to this year’s version is noticeable and dramatic. With minutes and a spot in the rotation opening up for him, it certainly seems like he will, at the very least, have a chance to prove himself once the season rolls around after this strong showing in Summer League.

He certainly wouldn’t be the first Laker to parlay a strong summer into a notable roster spot come training camp and the regular season. While there’s still work to be done, Christie is on track to be the latest to take that path, though.

