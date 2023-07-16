Steph Curry credits ‘losing to the Lakers’ for helping improve his golf game

While lots of NBA players spent the last handful of weekends in Las Vegas during Summer League, Steph Curry spent the most recent weekend winning a golf tournament. Not just any golf tournament, but the annual American Century Championship that is chock full of celebrities.

Curry took the headlines initially with a hole-in-one and then went on to win the whole dang thing with a pretty awesome eagle putt and celebration.

STEPH FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/2CseeADH8e — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 16, 2023

Why are we writing about this on a Lakers website, though? Well, it’s because of Steph’s interview after winning. This is an event he has played in multiple times and this year had the goal of winning it.

Helping him with achieving that goal this year? Plenty of time to practice.

Reporter: "Describe what's gone into your game in the last couple of months and why you're playing so well."



Stephen Curry: "Losing to the Lakers."



(via @NBCSports)pic.twitter.com/goC7GlCrje — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 16, 2023

How kind of the Lakers to help Curry accomplish his goals! Curry has accomplished plenty in his primary sport, so the Lakers took the liberty to let him have success in his secondary sport by beginning his offseason early.

And really, where would he be in this tournament against the likes of Larry the Cable Guy and The Miz (granted both those people finished at the bottom of the pack but I’ve never let facts stand in front of a narrative).

It’s unclear also if Steph Curry had to shake loose flashbacks to Lonnie Walker IV destroying him as he teed off on hole No. 18. He also may or may not have been seen still attempting to lose Anthony Davis while making his approach to the green on the final hole.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.