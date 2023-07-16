 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steph Curry credits ‘losing to the Lakers’ for helping improve his golf game

After winning the American Century Championship, Steph Curry credited an unlikely source — the Lakers — for helping out his golf game.

By Jacob Rude
/ new
2023 American Century Championship - Day Three Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

While lots of NBA players spent the last handful of weekends in Las Vegas during Summer League, Steph Curry spent the most recent weekend winning a golf tournament. Not just any golf tournament, but the annual American Century Championship that is chock full of celebrities.

Curry took the headlines initially with a hole-in-one and then went on to win the whole dang thing with a pretty awesome eagle putt and celebration.

Why are we writing about this on a Lakers website, though? Well, it’s because of Steph’s interview after winning. This is an event he has played in multiple times and this year had the goal of winning it.

Helping him with achieving that goal this year? Plenty of time to practice.

How kind of the Lakers to help Curry accomplish his goals! Curry has accomplished plenty in his primary sport, so the Lakers took the liberty to let him have success in his secondary sport by beginning his offseason early.

And really, where would he be in this tournament against the likes of Larry the Cable Guy and The Miz (granted both those people finished at the bottom of the pack but I’ve never let facts stand in front of a narrative).

It’s unclear also if Steph Curry had to shake loose flashbacks to Lonnie Walker IV destroying him as he teed off on hole No. 18. He also may or may not have been seen still attempting to lose Anthony Davis while making his approach to the green on the final hole.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.

More From Silver Screen and Roll

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Silver Screen & Roll Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Los Angeles Lakers news from Silver Screen & Roll