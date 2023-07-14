Rob Pelinka gives health updates on LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis ended the playoffs nursing injuries that had kept them out for big chunks of the regular season. Heading into the offseason, surgery was potentially on the table for both as they look to recover from their respective ailments.

During Summer League in Las Vegas, though, vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka spoke about the health of the two superstars with an encouraging update.

Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

Pelinka offered promising health updates on James (torn tendon in his right foot) and Davis (bone spur and stress reaction in his right foot). James and Davis played in every playoff game despite their ongoing ailments. James told ESPN he was going to have an MRI on his foot and undergo surgery this summer. “We feel good about the offseason and the treatment that AD and LeBron are getting,” Pelinka said. “All the reports have been good around both those injuries, in terms of the guys being able to move past them.”

A small correction on Buha’s statement is that, at least publicly, LeBron never said he would definitively get surgery. That being said, he also said — halfway joking — that no one would know if he got surgery because he wouldn’t tell.

On Sportscenter on Friday, though, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported that LeBron had already returned to training, which would further suggest he probably did not get surgery (h/t Klutch_23/Twitter).

“I’m told that LeBron has really taken his time to let that foot heal and recover. It’s kind of been an atypical start to his off-season. But with still more two months until the Lakers will get together for a mini-camp ahead of training camp, LeBron has already begun his training regimen to get ready for Year 21.”

Surgery or not, LeBron was going to have some recovery time this summer from his injury as McMenamin noted. Just putting together timelines and it’s unlikely LeBron had the surgery, but it’s a moot point to debate. Similarly, Davis put off surgery with his injury, though surgery appeared far less likely with him.

Ultimately, both players had notable injuries they needed to heal from and, judging by Pelinka’s comments, they have done so. As has been the case for the majority of the three seasons, the health of LeBron and AD is of the utmost importance.

The Lakers can build a team with as much depth as they want, and they’ve done a great job of that this summer, but they will only go as far as their stars take them. That newfound depth can perhaps help them stay healthy during the season, but entering the season at full strength should be the first priority.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.