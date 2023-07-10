Film Study: What Gabe Vincent brings to the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers signed (former) Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent to a three-year, $33 million dollar deal that consumed most of the team’s mid-level exception (MLE).

Vincent is a formerly undrafted guard who became a mainstay on the Miami Heat, under the watchful of Coach Erik Spoelstra and one of the best player development staffs in the league (could argue only the Lakers come close).

Vincent became a much more recognized name after his stellar contribution to the Heat’s surprising NBA Finals run (just don’t tell them it was surprising) and showed he can make an impact on the biggest stages of basketball.

Let's take a closer look at the film to see what he adds to this Lakers roster:

All the signs point to Vincent fitting in quite well on and off the court with this Lakers team, and he brings a piece of the tough, hard-nosed Miami Heat culture with him (plus the fact that he worked his way up from an undrafted player to an NBA mainstay, which requires a certain level of resilience and self-belief).

Only time will tell, but this signing might be yet another feather in the cap for Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka.

