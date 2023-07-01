 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Austin Reaves re-signs with Lakers

The Lakers and Austin Reaves avoided a potentially messy free agency by agreeing to a deal that will see the guard remain in Los Angeles.

By Jacob Rude Updated
/ new
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

After months of speculation about offer sheets and contract figures, the Lakers and Austin Reaves took matters into their own hands in free agency. The two sides agreed to a four-year, $56 million contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

According to Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times, the fourth year of Reaves’ deal is a player option, and Charania added that the deal contains a 15% trade kicker and “the max advance allowable” as well.

The Lakers are now projected to be about $8 million below the hard cap with 13 players on their roster, including their two draft picks. This signing means they could still re-sign Malik Beasley for more than the minimum, if that’s something both sides still have interest in:

Reaves could have gotten more money had he gotten an offer sheet from another team, but matters never got to that point. By leaking to everyone who asked that they would match any offer sheet he received, the Lakers also softened the market for Reaves. Paired with the general lack of teams with cap space available, the Lakers were able to take advantage and sign Reaves to a smaller deal.

The result is the Lakers getting a long-term discount on Reaves, who still gets a hefty payday after his breakout season.

In locking up Reaves, the Lakers have a dynamic guard that was their third-best player in the playoffs and was as reliable a player as any role player on the roster throughout the entirety of last season. All of that came in just the second year of his NBA career, which makes it all the more impressive.

It’s all been quite the rise for Reaves, who went from undrafted free agent to a player with a max contract from the Lakers, a new signature shoe and a spot on Team USA’s roster all inside of two years.

This breaking news story may be updated with more information as it develops. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.

In This Stream

Will the Lakers be able to keep Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura?

View all 8 stories

More From Silver Screen and Roll

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Silver Screen & Roll Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Los Angeles Lakers news from Silver Screen & Roll