How should Lakers fans feel about Nuggets possibly winning the Finals?

The Lakers’ series loss to the Nuggets was comprehensive, if not also competitive. While the team was in all four games, they ultimately lost each of them, leading to an interesting feeling walking away from the series.

Denver now is, obviously, squaring off against the Heat in the Finals. But would a Nuggets championship make the feeling of being swept any less frustrating? That’s the question asked in this week’s SB Nations Reacts survey.

As someone who is petty, rooting for the team that eliminated my favorite team has never been my preferred choice. The Nuggets have a great team and have molded it perfectly around one of the best players in the world.

And still, I would prefer to see them lose to the Nuggets because I’m petty. The Heat are also an incredible story that is very easy to root for. Realistically, there isn’t much that could happen in the Finals that would change the narrative about the Lakers season either.

The Lakers overcame a horrible start with historically bad shooting to not just make the playoffs, not just win a series but make the Western Conference Finals. It was a successful season in that regard and there shouldn’t be much of a sour feeling.

