Kyrie Irving has reportedly asked the Mavs trade for LeBron James

Whatever report you thought might surface next in the LeBron James-Kyrie Irving rumor mill this off-season, it’s hard to imagine the one put out on Monday was it. The two stars have made it pretty publicly known they want to team up again, but most assumed it would be with the Lakers because, well, it was really the only logical and reasonable option.

Logic and reason have never stopped Kyrie, though, and the option he took was, uh, different. According to an article from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Kyrie has reportedly asked the Mavericks to trade for LeBron.

That is not a joke or misprint.

A new twist has emerged in the LeBron James-Kyrie Irving reunion plot, as league sources have told Bleacher Report Irving wants the Dallas Mavericks to explore trading for LeBron James this offseason to create a Big 3 alongside himself and Luka Doncic.

This certainly does not feel like something to worry about, because the Mavs have absolutely nothing to make this trade work. They already have a rather barren cupboard with just Kyrie and Luka Doncic on the roster and not attempting to make any other trades.

There isn’t even enough to put together some sort of fake trade on the trade machine that makes it even passable. Perhaps more hilariously is the other notable report from Haynes in that piece.

The Mavericks were preparing to make an offer for James last season when the Lakers were spiraling, sources say. But the Lakers made a string of trades near the deadline that changed the trajectory of their season.

For the astute readers, you’ll know that this was not even possible! Because LeBron signed an extension before last season, he wasn’t even trade-eligible until after the trade deadline, so he couldn’t have been traded last season. Were the Mavericks, therefore, forming a trade package for an untradeable player? An interesting strategy if so.

This doesn’t feel like anything more than an odd favor of an article from Haynes for Kyrie. A trade isn’t possible. Some might consider it a leverage play but you have to actually have a viable alternative to leverage and this isn’t it.

As Haynes mentioned in the piece, the “most realistic” option is for LeBron to take a buyout and sign with the Mavericks. Thinking LeBron, fresh off a Western Conference Finals appearance, would take a huge pay cut and join a Mavericks franchise that has been pretty bad since acquiring Luka, including being fined $750,000 for tanking at the end of last season.

This isn’t a leverage play. This isn’t a realistic option. This is just a really odd story.

