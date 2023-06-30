 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lakers sign Gabe Vincent to 3-year, $33 million deal

The Lakers came out of nowhere to sign Miami Heat free agent Gabe Vincent to nearly their full mid-level exception in the opening hours of NBA free agency.

By Jacob Rude
Image courtesy of @RefrigeratorLAL

In the first surprising move of the offseason for the purple and gold, Gabe Vincent will sign with the Lakers on a 3-year, $33 million deal, according to multiple reports. Vincent is coming off a strong postseason with the Miami Heat during their run to the NBA Finals.

As a result of this and their bi-annual exception signing of Taurean Prince, the team is now hard capped.

The layout of Vincent’s contract will determine how much of the MLE the Lakers have left, but it is notable they left a little bit of extra wiggle room to sign a player, potentially to use on a buyout during the season.

Last season, Vincent averaged 9.4 points per game while shooting 33.4% from the 3-point line in 68 games, half of those off the bench. In the playoffs, Vincent jumped up to 12.7 points per contest and shot 37.8% from beyond the arc. Vincent was also a prolific shooter in the mid-range last year as well, hitting 50% of his 143 attempts, ranking in the 91st percentile among combo guards.

This move likely signals the end of Dennis Schröder’s time in Los Angeles. The Lakers were going to be limited in what they could offer Dennis, and after presumably using the MLE on Vincent and the BAE on Prince, that rules out most of the ways they could retain him.

With Vincent in the fold, the Lakers backcourt is looking filled out, presuming Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell return. The former seems like a given and the latter is still very much an option on the table even after this deal.

In that case, the moves in the backcourt are likely sewed up for the Lakers. Vincent is a quality depth piece that can play with any of the other guards on the roster and adds more experience and versatility to the Lakers.

This breaking news story may be updated with more information as it develops. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.

