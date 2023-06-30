Lakers reportedly sign Taurean Prince to 1-year, $4.5 million deal

The Lakers’ first move of NBA free agency was an unexpected one, as they reportedly agreed to a deal with Taurean Prince, according to multiple reports.

Prince spent the last two seasons with the Timberwolves.

Free agent forward Taurean Prince is finalizing a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2023

The Lakers will sign F Taurean Prince, a source tells the @latimes. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) June 30, 2023

Free agent F Taurean Prince has agreed to a 1-year, $4.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agents Steven Heumann and Richie Beda of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

The $4.5 million figure represents the bi-annual exception for the Lakers, keeping the full mid-level exception open for them to still use.

The Lakers could be using a portion of their MLE or the $4.5M BAE on Taurean Prince.



If it's the latter, the Lakers would be hard-capped beneath the $172.3M first apron. https://t.co/ImIa1i0hHR — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) June 30, 2023

Earlier this week, the Timberwolves opted not to guarantee Prince’s contract at $7.4 million, allowing him to enter the unrestricted free agency. Prince is the fifth member of the 2021-22 Timberwolves team to join the Lakers along with Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt.

For his career, Prince has averaged 10.4 points per game, while shooting 42.1% from the field and 37.2% from the 3-point line. Last season with Minnesota, Prince shot 38.1% from beyond the arc. He’s shot at least 37% from range in five of the last six seasons.

According to Cleaning The Glass, Prince shot 43% on corner 3-pointers last season. Over the last three seasons, he’s never shot lower than 40% on corner 3-pointers.

Listed at 6’7”, Prince adds size to the perimeter for the Lakers and another 3-and-D option. In previous seasons, the Lakers have lacked wings, relying heavily on LeBron James to be the sole player with size on the perimeter at times.

That alone makes this an intriguing addition as it offers the Lakers more assurances on the perimeter. The Lakers look set to have multiple wings on the roster this season, a very welcome change from those previous seasons.

