Lakers reportedly interested in Cam Reddish on veteran’s minimum

After years of attempts to acquire him in the trade market, the Lakers may finally land Cam Reddish this offseason. Dating back multiple trade deadlines, the Lakers have long been enamored with Reddish, who has had an underwhelming career after being the No. 10 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

But Reddish's path to the Lakers is much clearer after the Blazers reportedly not extending a qualifying offer his way. And, not shockingly, the Lakers are expected to have interest in him this summer. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Reddish is a target for the Lakers on a veteran’s minimum contract.

Also look for Cam Reddish as a potential addition to the Lakers on the veteran’s minimum. There remains the possibility that Schröder could reunite with former OKC head coach Billy Donovan in Chicago as well, sources said.

The only noteworthy part about this is the veteran’s minimum contract aspect. The Lakers don’t have many avenues of signing players on something other than a veteran’s minimum and it doesn’t appear they’re likely to use one on Reddish.

Not that he particularly deserves more than that either, to be frank. For his career so far, Reddish is averaging 10.3 points on 39.9% shooting from the field and 32.2% shooting from the 3-point line.

Fischer’s article also reaffirms the Lakers reported interest in both Jevon Carter and Shake Milton, something first reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Also in the article, Fischer discussed the likelihood of D’Angelo Russell returning, a growing sentiment reported by a number of outlets.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.