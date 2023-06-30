The Lakers are going to be active in NBA free agency, and we’ll be keeping updates on every player they’re linked to or agree to sign here.

Share All sharing options for: NBA Free Agency: The latest rumors on who Lakers will target

The 2023 NBA free agency period will officially open up on Friday afternoon, but the Los Angeles Lakers have already been linked to plenty of potential targets before the starting bell even opens up.

To help fans keep track of the madness, we will be keeping an updating list below of all our coverage of everyone the Lakers have been linked to, as well as any players they sign.

As a reminder/refresher, here are the notable dates and facts to remember about free agency while discussing or evaluating these rumors and reports.

NBA free agency start date

Friday, June 30 at 3 p.m. PT — This is when teams can officially speak with free agents and make verbal agreements on contracts, but not officially put ink to paper on them yet.

Date NBA teams can officially sign free agents to contracts or offer sheets

Wednesday, July 5 at 9:01 p.m. PT — This is the earliest date when teams can officially sign restricted free agents like Austin Reaves or Rui Hachimura to an offer sheet, after which the Lakers would then have 24 hours to consider whether or not to match.

Who are the best free agents available?

Ricky O’Donnell of SB Nation ranked the top-75 free agents in this story, but here are his top-10 still available at the start of free agency after various opt-ins, extensions and trades:

Kyrie Irving Khris Middleton Draymond Green Kyle Kuzma Fred VanVleet Brook Lopez Jerami Grant Austin Reaves Cameron Johnson Jakob Poeltl

Stay tuned to the updating list below to see if the Lakers are further linked to or able to sign any of the guys above, or any other difference-makers as NBA free agency opens up.

And for more updates on the Lakers’ own free agents and smaller rumors — and to chat about it all — check out our Silver Screen and Roll Lakers free agency rumors tracker and discussion thread.