Report: Dennis Schröder to leave Lakers for Raptors in NBA free agency

For the second time in his career, Dennis Schröder is leaving the Los Angeles Lakers, departing for the Raptors on the first day of NBA free agency.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Schröder is signing with Toronto on a two-year, $26 million deal, more than the Lakers could have offered after signing Gabe Vincent and Taurean Prince and hard capping themselves in the process:

Free agent G Dennis Schroder has agreed to a two-year, $26M deal with the Toronto Raptors, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

So after much wondering about whether or not he’d get to run it back in Los Angeles this time around, Dennis is indeed gone, which seemed to be the writing on the wall when the Laker signed Vincent using almost their entire mid-level exception.

It’s a bittersweet end for Schröder, who was one of the best minimum signings in the NBA last season and an integral part of this Lakers playoff run on both ends of the floor, but was always likely to earn more money than the Lakers were going to be able to offer him by virtue of not having his Bird Rights.

Still, his second tenure in Los Angeles will be remembered a lot more fondly than his first one, and we’ll always have the memories, from the incredible celebrations and memes, to all the times he gave LeBron James medical updates for some reason:

So long, Dennis. We’ll miss our favorite German doctor, the true LeBron James of feet.

No word on how Darvin Ham will cope with losing his favorite player and security blanket, but hopefully with Vincent and more reinforcements on the way he’s able to get through these trying times.

