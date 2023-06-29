2023 Lakers Free Agency Rumors Tracker: Updates on every player they’ve been linked to

The 2023 NBA free agency moratorium, when teams can begin negotiating with players, officially opens on Friday, June 30 at 3 p.m. PT. But while that date marks the official beginning of free agency, rumors have long since started to trickle out (although, obviously, no teams in the NBA have tampered, of course). And, as is the case every year, the Lakers are in the middle of a ton of said whispers.

In keeping with a yearly tradition at this blog, we will be keeping an updating list of every player the Lakers have been connected to during and ahead of free agency, with this story being refreshed with as many reputable reports as possible in real-time.

So for those of you that don’t scroll Twitter endlessly — and even for those that do — bookmark this page to stay informed on all the latest scuttlebutt about who the Lakers will sign, who they won’t, and every bit of information in between.

Available players connected to the Lakers

Bruce Brown

Brook Lopez

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported the day before free agency that Lopez would be a target for the Lakers with their mid-level exception.

Eric Gordon

Both NBA insider Marc Stein and Kelly Iko of The Athletic have reported that the Lakers are interested in Eric Gordon, who was cut by the Clippers on June 28 before his $21 million salary became guaranteed for next season.

Jevon Carter, Shake Milton and Cory Joseph

These three guards all have to share one section for now, because they were all first linked to the Lakers by one report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who wrote that all three players are potential backup options for the Lakers if they can’t keep Dennis Schröder.

Georges Niang, Taurean Prince, Joe Ingles, Yuta Watanabe, Trey Lyles and Seth Curry

This motley crew also gets to share a subhead for now, because currently the only link they’ve received to the Lakers is Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times, who wrote that all of them “could” be targets for Los Angeles if the front office decides to divvy up the mid-level exception and use it on multiple players. We’ll see if any of them are more definitively connected to the purple and gold in the hours and days to come, but they all do seem to at least be logical possibilities for the minimum, bi-annual exception or maybe even part of the mid-level.

Lakers own free agents

Austin Reaves

Rui Hachimura

Like with Reaves, the Lakers have given every indication that they plan to match any offer sheet on Rui Hachimura, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN going so far as to say he doesn’t “see any scenario where the Lakers would not match on both.”

As they did with Reaves, the Lakers tendered Hachimura a qualifying offer to make him a restricted free agent.

D’Angelo Russell

Dennis Schröder

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that the Lakers want to keep Dennis Schröder, even though they lack his full Bird Rights (which would limit them to either full or parts of their mid-level, or their veteran’s minimum exceptions to retain him).

Lonnie Walker IV

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports wrote after the postseason that Lonnie Walker IV will be looking for a “payday following a breakout playoffs.”

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that like with Schröder, “the Lakers are also expected to try to retain” Walker despite lacking his Bird Rights.

Jarred Vanderbilt

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported that the Lakers are expected to exercise their $4.7 million team option to keep Jarred Vanderbilt on the roster.

That scoop was a confirmation of a previous report from Jovan Buha of The Athletic, who wrote in April that the team planned to do so and that Vanderbilt wants to “put down roots in Los Angeles as part of what he deems a ‘high-caliber organization.’”

Mo Bamba and Malik Beasley

The Lakers waived the nonguaranteed contracts of both Bamba and Beasley on the Thursday ahead of free agency, but according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the team will consider bringing both players back at lower salaries depending on how free agency shakes out.

Cap expert Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report broke down how that would be possible:

The Lakers don't have Bamba's rights upon him clearing waivers. Beasley can be re-signed up to the max (assuming LAL doesn't hard cap), not that he will be, just illustrating the rules. To bring back Mo above min, LAL would need to use BAE or a version of the MLE https://t.co/PUiIVXuir2 — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) June 29, 2023

