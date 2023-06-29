 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Lakers Free Agency Rumors Tracker: Updates on every player they’ve been linked to

The Lakers are sure to be active in NBA free agency once again, so we’ll be tracking every single player they are connected to here.

By Harrison Faigen Updated
2023 NBA Playoffs - Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2023 NBA free agency moratorium, when teams can begin negotiating with players, officially opens on Friday, June 30 at 3 p.m. PT. But while that date marks the official beginning of free agency, rumors have long since started to trickle out (although, obviously, no teams in the NBA have tampered, of course). And, as is the case every year, the Lakers are in the middle of a ton of said whispers.

In keeping with a yearly tradition at this blog, we will be keeping an updating list of every player the Lakers have been connected to during and ahead of free agency, with this story being refreshed with as many reputable reports as possible in real-time.

So for those of you that don’t scroll Twitter endlessly — and even for those that do — bookmark this page to stay informed on all the latest scuttlebutt about who the Lakers will sign, who they won’t, and every bit of information in between.

Available players connected to the Lakers

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Three Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Bruce Brown

Brook Lopez

Eric Gordon

Jevon Carter, Shake Milton and Cory Joseph

  • These three guards all have to share one section for now, because they were all first linked to the Lakers by one report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who wrote that all three players are potential backup options for the Lakers if they can’t keep Dennis Schröder.

Georges Niang, Taurean Prince, Joe Ingles, Yuta Watanabe, Trey Lyles and Seth Curry

  • This motley crew also gets to share a subhead for now, because currently the only link they’ve received to the Lakers is Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times, who wrote that all of them “could” be targets for Los Angeles if the front office decides to divvy up the mid-level exception and use it on multiple players. We’ll see if any of them are more definitively connected to the purple and gold in the hours and days to come, but they all do seem to at least be logical possibilities for the minimum, bi-annual exception or maybe even part of the mid-level.

Lakers own free agents

Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies - Game One Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Austin Reaves

Rui Hachimura

D’Angelo Russell

Dennis Schröder

  • Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that the Lakers want to keep Dennis Schröder, even though they lack his full Bird Rights (which would limit them to either full or parts of their mid-level, or their veteran’s minimum exceptions to retain him).

Lonnie Walker IV

Jarred Vanderbilt

Mo Bamba and Malik Beasley

  • The Lakers waived the nonguaranteed contracts of both Bamba and Beasley on the Thursday ahead of free agency, but according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the team will consider bringing both players back at lower salaries depending on how free agency shakes out.
  • Cap expert Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report broke down how that would be possible:

