Film Study: What to expect from the Lakers’ undrafted free agents

The Los Angeles Lakers took Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis in the official NBA draft last week — and for a primer on their strengths and weaknesses, check out my breakdown from last week — but they also signed three undrafted free agents on the same night.

6’8 Alex Fudge, who played college ball at LSU and Florida.

6’11 Colin Castleton, who played college at Michigan and Florida.

6’4 D’Moi Hodge, who played his college ball at Cleveland State and Missouri.

Undrafted free agents used to be almost throwaways after the draft, but with the increasing prominence of the G League system and detailed scouting from teams, they have become a very real avenue to get into the league and stay there. You might have heard of this Austin Reaves guy who did that.

So let's take a closer look at what these three undrafted free agents could bring to the table for the Lakers, and what they can work on:

Three distinct profiles, and all three make sense in terms of how they could potentially fit into this Lakers team.

The Lakers’ scouting and development team is arguably the best in the business, so each of these players will be in excellent hands. That reputation very well could be why one or all of these players decided to sign with the Lakers, as each was considered pretty high on the UDFA talent scale.

Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT has a doctorate in physical therapy from Northern Arizona University, is a youth basketball coach at the U12 level and runs his own in-person and online sports medicine and performance business, 3CB Performance, in West LA and Valencia, CA in which he further combines his movement expertise and fitness training. Combining his background in biomechanics, movement science, and learning science - he consults in a variety of sports including basketball on movement mechanics and skill acquisition. Brar is additionally training at UCLA’s mindful awareness research center (MARC and analyzes the Lakers from a skills & medical perspective for Silver Screen and Roll and on his own YouTube Channel. You can follow him on Twitter at @3cbPerformance.