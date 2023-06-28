 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lakers reportedly interested in Nuggets forward Bruce Brown

After watching him help the Nuggets advance past them and to a title in the playoffs, the Lakers are reportedly interested in adding Bruce Brown this offseason.

By Jacob Rude
NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers won’t have many avenues to do so but they could look to swing relatively big when free agency starts on Friday. A familiar name and face in Bruce Brown, who helped the Nuggets sweep the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals en route to an NBA title, is reportedly a target for the Lakers.

It’s a move that would cost the Lakers the full mid-level exception, something that would require some cap gymnastics.

Because of their proximity to the luxury tax, the Lakers would need to shed some salaries to use the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception. The most logical targets are Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba, two big contracts that the Lakers could get out of without penalty in the coming days.

The softened markets for D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura has made this a more feasible option than perhaps it seemed in weeks and months prior. If the Lakers can sign their trio of noteworthy free agents to reasonable or even team-friendly deals, this possibility becomes a lot more real.

Brown would be a very welcome fit for the Lakers. He’s a tremendous role player that does a bit of everything, averaging 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game last season, landing in Denver after two seasons in Brooklyn. He was a particularly valuable member of the rotation for the Nuggets in the playoffs and Finals.

Not only would Brown fit well with the Lakers, it would also hurt the Nuggets, a team that serves as perhaps the biggest competitor for the Lakers. Denver did not have a particularly deep rotation in the playoffs and taking away someone like Brown, who averaged 26.5 minutes per contest in the playoffs, would hurt them as much as it would help the Lakers.

There are still a number of things that need to happen, but with decisions on Beasley and Bamba due on Thursday, that should serve as the potential first signal of what way the Lakers may look to go in free agency.

