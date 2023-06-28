Lakers reportedly interested in Nuggets forward Bruce Brown

The Lakers won’t have many avenues to do so but they could look to swing relatively big when free agency starts on Friday. A familiar name and face in Bruce Brown, who helped the Nuggets sweep the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals en route to an NBA title, is reportedly a target for the Lakers.

It’s a move that would cost the Lakers the full mid-level exception, something that would require some cap gymnastics.

One team with significant interest in signing Bruce Brown away from Denver is the Los Angeles Lakers, multiple sources told @denverpost.



The Lakers could offer him the full MLE ($12.3M annually). Nuggets can only offer up to $7.8M this year. — Mike Singer (@msinger) June 28, 2023

Because of their proximity to the luxury tax, the Lakers would need to shed some salaries to use the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception. The most logical targets are Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba, two big contracts that the Lakers could get out of without penalty in the coming days.

Beasley has a team option; Bamba is non-guaranteed. "Most likely" they both would be gone if the Lakers take the NTMLE path (which is a real possibility) which would also give them BAE. Challenge would be the right numbers for DLo, Rui, Austin to make it all work under hard cap https://t.co/udCwgrrERI — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) June 28, 2023

Brown would come in at $12.4 million (full MLE). That's also where Reaves comes in thanks to the Arenas provision.



That leaves you something like $46 million. That should be enough room to re-sign Rui and DLo, use the BAE, and fill out the roster with minimums. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) June 28, 2023

The softened markets for D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura has made this a more feasible option than perhaps it seemed in weeks and months prior. If the Lakers can sign their trio of noteworthy free agents to reasonable or even team-friendly deals, this possibility becomes a lot more real.

Brown would be a very welcome fit for the Lakers. He’s a tremendous role player that does a bit of everything, averaging 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game last season, landing in Denver after two seasons in Brooklyn. He was a particularly valuable member of the rotation for the Nuggets in the playoffs and Finals.

Not only would Brown fit well with the Lakers, it would also hurt the Nuggets, a team that serves as perhaps the biggest competitor for the Lakers. Denver did not have a particularly deep rotation in the playoffs and taking away someone like Brown, who averaged 26.5 minutes per contest in the playoffs, would hurt them as much as it would help the Lakers.

There are still a number of things that need to happen, but with decisions on Beasley and Bamba due on Thursday, that should serve as the potential first signal of what way the Lakers may look to go in free agency.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.