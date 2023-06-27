The Lakers have two premier restricted free agents in Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Will they be able to retain both of them in free agency this summer?

Will the Lakers be able to keep Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura?

Share All sharing options for: Will the Lakers be able to keep Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura?

The Lakers saw big performances in the postseason from two of its younger players in Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. The pair set the tone in Game 1 against the Grizzlies, the latter having a career game and the former closing the show with big play after big play down the stretch.

While the Lakers benefitted greatly from their performances in the postseason, the flip side to that is going to be that they’ll now have to pay up for those performances in free agency this offseason. While both players are free agents, they’re also both restricted which means the Lakers will control whether they return next season or not.

Fortunately, all reports indicate the Lakers intend on bringing both of them back. With Reaves, the Lakers have been adamant they will match any offer sheet for Reaves, an approach that may have even softened the market for him.

While there has been less reporting about Rui, it has been equally positive in regards to his chances of returning to the Lakers. Hachimura spoke highly of his time with the Lakers during the postseason and credited his teammates and coaching staff for helping him be prepared to excel in the postseason.

But all it takes in restricted free agency is one big or unexpected offer sheet to completely change the Lakers’ offseason plans. It’ll be an interesting balance to follow for the Lakers and will go some way in determining how the Lakers offseason unfolds.

Here, we will provide you with a central hub to stay up to date on the latest rumors and reports about Reaves and Rui. Whether it ranges from teams that are interested to potential contract figures, we’ll keep you updated with everything that comes out in the days leading up to free agency and once things get underway.

So, be sure to bookmark this page and/or check back daily to see the latest updates.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.