3 Jalen Hood-Schifino facts to make you feel as ‘old’ as he says LeBron James is

New Los Angeles Lakers rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino was born on June 19, 2003, just seven days before his new teammate LeBron James was drafted.

If that sentence didn’t cause you to spontaneously crumble into a pile of gray dust, Hood-Schifino’s reaction to that little fun fact probably will do the trick.

Jalen Hood-Schifino on the social media post going around on draft night that detailed how he was only 7 days old when LeBron James was drafted into the NBA: “I saw that … and was like, ‘Dang, LeBron’s old!’” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 27, 2023

Add Hood-Schifino to the growing list of NBA players to call LeBron “old” in the last calendar year. For the Lakers’ sake, let’s hope it works out better for him than it did for Dillon Brooks.

(For what it’s worth, if anyone was actually mad at this, Hood-Schifino clarified he meant no offense on his Instagram story)

But to be honest, acknowledging LeBron is old shouldn’t be controversial! By NBA standards, he absolutely is at age 38, and it makes what he did last season all the more remarkable.

However, just to show solidarity and even things out so that we can all feel as old as LeBron probably does before fully submerging himself into whatever sort of cryo-freezer he enters after every game, let’s take a look back in history on some facts about Hood-Schifino’s life to make you feel ancient.

Hulk was the No. 1 movie in America on the day he was born

No, not the Edward Norton one. You’re not that old, don’t worry. We’re talking the Eric Bana film, a movie that if I remember correctly features Hulk fighting a cloud in the climax. It’s bad and you don’t need to watch it.

However, according to playback.fm, you could have gotten a ticket to “Hulk” for around $6 on the day the Lakers’ new rookie was born.

Do you remember being able to buy a movie ticket for six bucks? Congrats, you’re old.

Hood-Schifino was four years old when the first iPhone released

Smartphones are ubiquitous now, but many reading this site probably remember a time before them. The first iPhone was released on June 29, 2007, just 10 days after Hood-Schifino’s fourth birthday. He likely does not have any memories of a pre-smartphone world.

Here is a picture of an already-drafted LeBron James with a Motorola C350, a phone that did not have a touchscreen or Bluetooth, and was able to store a maximum of 100 contacts.

If you have not started shopping for tombstones online after that picture, I got one more for you...

Hood-Schifino never got to see Michael Jordan play live

The NBA has officially entered its post-MJ era now, as players are coming into the league who were born after Jordan played his final basketball game for the Wizards on April 16, 2003. The league was already stocked with players who were unlikely to have any firsthand memories of Jordan’s career, but now rookies are coming in for whom it is chronologically impossible for them to have seen him play live.

Do you, like LeBron James, remember watching Michael Jordan play an NBA basketball game? Congrats, you’re old.

In short, a player who just turned 20 eight days ago will make you feel old, and it probably shouldn’t be shocking that he thinks someone almost double his age is, too.

But don’t worry, LeBron: even if you’re officially playing with rookies who are only marginally older than your eldest son, us fellow olds stand in solidarity with you.

