Reacts: Lakers fans uncertain about decisions on Mo Bamba, Malik Beasley

The Lakers made it through the 2023 NBA Draft without making a trade to both the surprise and potential dismay of many fans. After plenty of rumors linking the Lakers to various veteran role players, the team instead opted to sign Jalen Hood-Schifino.

The result is not only a new young player to add to the roster but both Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba remaining on the roster. As our SB Nation Reacts survey focused on this week, the Lakers will now have decisions to make on both players.

First, we asked whether the Lakers should waive Bamba’s non-guaranteed $10.3 million contract this week before next season with perhaps a surprising result.

When it comes to Beasley, his team option of $16.5 million also has a deadline of June 29 before a decision must be made. While injury limited Bamba, Beasley was able to play from the moment he was acquired, for better and for worse at times.

Perhaps not as surprisingly, fans were more split on what to do with Beasley’s contract in the coming days.

With neither being traded before the draft, it feels like both might be set to be retained and used in trades as expiring contracts this year, if nothing else.

Here’s what you guys had to say about the decisions on both:

After navigating through the draft, the next week will provide even more interesting decisions that will continue to paint the picture of the Lakers offseason.

