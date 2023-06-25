JD DuBois to reportedly coach Summer League team, Lakers sign Damion Baugh

The Lakers’ Summer League roster is continuing to take shape, both on the sideline and on the court. In the immediate aftermath of the 2023 NBA Draft, the Lakers signed a pair of two-way contracts and started filling out their Summer League roster.

Over the weekend, they also reportedly have a head coach for that roster in JD DuBois.

JD DuBois will coach the Summer League team from what I’ve been told https://t.co/FGgiYF8lVI — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) June 25, 2023

DuBois is an assistant coach brought onto the staff by Darvin Ham upon his arrival. Previously, he served as a player development coach in Toronto for a season in 2017-18 before serving on Dwane Casey’s staff from 2018-2022 in Detroit.

The team DuBoi will coach also reportedly added another name in Damion Baugh, a guard from TCU.

Sources say the Lakers will sign TCU guard Damion Baugh to an Exhibit 10 contract. A 6-foot-4 guard, he averaged 12.6 pts, 4.7 rebs and 5.8 ast last season. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) June 24, 2023

Baugh was one of the few players to work out multiple times for the Lakers during the predraft process, at least of ones they announced. The other player to have multiple workouts was Alex Fudge, a forward from Florida, and he also was signed by the Lakers to their Summer League roster.

In his final year of college basketball, Baugh averaged 12.6 points, 5.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 33% on 3-point attempts. He’s a career 29.5% 3-point shooter and is someone who never found a consistent outside shot in his career.

With Jalen Hood-Schifino as a lead guard and D’Moi Hodge as a two-way signee on the Summer League roster, Baugh will likely serve as a backup with lesser minutes. But the Lakers have turned players with similar roles heading into Summer League into role players.

