Lakers sign multiple undrafted free agents following NBA Draft

After selecting Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis in Thursday night’s draft, the Lakers weren't done adding some fresh blood to the roster. According to Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times, the team also signed Colin Castleton and D’Moi Hodge to a pair of two-way contracts following the draft.

As a reminder, teams will be able to hold three two-way spots this season, one more than previous years. Once official, the tandem will join Cole Swider as the team’s three players on two-way deals heading into the year (Swider signed a two-year, two-way deal last summer).

Castleton, the 23-year-old center out of the University of Florida, was actually ranked as the 45th best prospect (mocked 37th) in Sam Vecenie’s big board for the Athletic thanks to his rim protection and mobility on the defensive end. With the status of Mo Bamba and Wenyen Gabriel still up in the air, the team will likely need some reinforcements on the backline.

For Hodge, the guard was an efficient perimeter shooter this season with Missouri and also has impressed with his defense. Both are key areas the team will continue to covet following their perimeter woes on both ends against the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

Shot 40 percent on 7 threes per game this year. Former DPOY in the Horizon League. From the British Virgin Islands. https://t.co/GB9N2cz0ii — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) June 23, 2023

The team also signed 20-year-old Alex Fudge to an Exhibit-10 deal, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN. Unlike two-way contacts, Exhibit-10 deals are typically non-guaranteed and allow clubs the ability to convert into a two-way deal. However, it must happen before the commencement of the regular season.

Following what seemed to be a clear emphasis on adding size on Thursday night, the 6’8” forward out of Florida actually worked out twice for the team during the pre-draft process. And as his roster inclusion suggests, Fudge clearly made fans within the franchise along the way.

Updated the tracker with the latest draft workouts for the Lakers



Of note, they've brought in Alex Fudge (Florida) and Damion Baugh (TCU) for two workouts



Neither are projected to be drafted, so keep an eye on them for 2-way or Summer League spotshttps://t.co/pMVk55ilFz — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) June 20, 2023

With the signings, the future of Scotty Pippen Jr. — the Lakers’ other two-way player last season, and a free agent — would seem to be in jeopardy, while Fudge impressing could put Swider on the hot seat.

While they are ultimately shots in the dark, the trio of players will at the very least shore up the Lakers’ Summer League roster with the hopes of turning heads.

That said, the previous success the team's front office has had in the undrafted free-agent market is worth noting. Prime examples of hits for the scouts in undrafted free agency include the likes of Alex Caruso and Austin Reaves, both of whom were on two-way deals with the Lakers before making the roster outright.

Those are lofty shoes to fill, but if anyone deserves the trust when it comes to finding diamonds in the rough, it’s the Lakers’ scouting department.

You can follow Alex on Twitter at @AlexmRegla.