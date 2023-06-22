Jalen Hood-Schifino calls it ‘crazy’ to be drafted by Lakers, grew up Kobe Bryant fan

Jalen Hood-Schifino may have grown up on the east coast, but he’s long been a Lakers fan. The No. 17 pick spoke to the media after being drafted on Thursday and shared his reaction to being selected by the purple and gold.

“It’s honestly really crazy and kind of hard to say how I feel because growing up I was a big Kobe fan,” Hood-Schifino. “I was always watching his videos, watching the Lakers. For me to get drafted by the Lakers is kind of surreal and kind of crazy.

“Like I said, I’m thankful to the organization and I’m super excited”

JHS was excited to hear his name:



"The Lakers were the first team I worked out for. Great visit, great workout, great meeting. Just hearing my name called by the Lakers was kinda crazy, because I’ve always been a Kobe fan. It was a full circle moment for me." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) June 23, 2023

Pelinka said they asked JHS whom he'd like to have lunch with if it could be anybody from history. JHS said Kobe:



"His Mamba Mentality is a code (JHS has) lived by. You could tell he didn't throw that out because it was a Lakers interview; it felt from the heart." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) June 23, 2023

Hood-Schifino isn’t just talking the talk here as there’s a trail of examples of him being a Laker fan. The Lakers themselves tweeted out a picture of Hood-Schifino holding up a photo of himself as a child in Lakers gear.

Childhood dream come true pic.twitter.com/NF4SPLHqyD — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 23, 2023

In more recent years, when he committed to Indiana in the fall of 2021, Hood-Schifino’s video featured him wearing a Kobe jersey. The day of his commitment? 8/24.

This was from Jalen Hood-Schifino’s commitment video to Indiana. Was wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey. Fast forward to Thursday and he gets selected by the Lakers. #iubb pic.twitter.com/1LTHPz1wku — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) June 23, 2023

You can throw out the cliches of “knowing what it means to be a Laker” at this point and they’d be met with deserved eye rolls, but there’s always something fun about watching a player get drafted to the team he was a fan of.

This draft, in particular, felt heavily influenced by Kobe with two other prospects named Kobe in Michigan guard Kobe Bufkin and Missouri forward Kobe Brown. We are in the middle of a generation of players that grew up inspired by Kobe.

Hood-Schifino will get his chance now to play under the same lights of Kobe, which has to be a dream come true.

