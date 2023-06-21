The Lakers secretly worked out a bunch of first round picks

There’s always a bit of secrecy that goes on when it comes to predraft workouts. Teams flying in prospects for secret workouts is a tradition that dates far, far back in the NBA.

The Lakers are no different in this regard. While it’s clear every year that they cast a wide net when it comes to scouting prospects, they also like to maintain their secrecy like any other franchise. Even as they announce countless workouts online via social media, that’s not the entirety of the workouts they hold.

But even while the Lakers want to keep things covert, it’s not a mutually shared feeling at times. Ahead of Thursday’s draft, one in which it’s unclear if the Lakers will even keep their current No.17 pick, the prospects invited to the green room that will be in attendance live spoke to the media and a number of them revealed previously undisclosed workouts and/or interviews with the Lakers.

Bilal Coulibaly

Bilal Coulibaly said he spoke with Rob Pelinka as part of his predraft process. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) June 21, 2023

The No. 12 prospect in Sam Vecenie of The Athletic’s big board, Coulibaly is an international prospect. He’s a young wing at 6’6” who is a projected lottery pick.

Dereck Lively II

Dereck Lively II said he worked out for the Lakers and that the team was “blown away” with his shooting. Attended a bunch of Laker games down the stretch with Klutch reps. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) June 21, 2023

Vecenie’s No. 10 prospect, Lively is a big man with a lot of intrigue. His name has been mentioned to the Lakers as a center that could play alongside Anthony Davis potentially, but also because he’s a Klutch client.

Jett Howard

Jett Howard said he worked out for the Lakers and has known Rob Pelinka for so long so their conversation was really organic. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) June 21, 2023

Another familiar name for fans who have seen a mock draft or two in recent weeks, Howard is the son of Michigan coach and friend of LeBron James Juwan Howard. He comes in ranked No. 25 by Vecenie but is a name that has been persistently linked to the Lakers in said mock drafts.

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Jalen Hood-Schifino interviewed and worked out for the Lakers, he said, speaking to Rob Pelinka and Darvin Ham at the team’s facility in Los Angeles. Said it went really well. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) June 21, 2023

Another name that has been mentioned in the range of the Lakers’ No. 17 pick, Hood-Schifino has garnered a fair amount of buzz in the predraft process and seems likely to be a lottery pick. Vecenie ranks him as the No. 15 prospect in the draft and one of the top guards.

Jamie Jaquez Jr.

Said he worked out for the Clippers and spoke with the Lakers at the combine. https://t.co/BH8ZNRZJBl — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) June 21, 2023

Lastly, a name fans of UCLA certainly are aware of is Jaquez Jr. The No. 23 prospect in Vecenie’s big board, Jaquez did not work out with the Lakers but spoke to them at the combine.

