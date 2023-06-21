What should the Lakers do with Malik Beasley, Mo Bamba?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country.

There’s a lot of uncertainty about the Lakers and what the team will look like by next week, let alone next season. On the brink of the draft and with so many rumors about the Lakers potentially making a deal, Beasley and Bamba’s future with the franchise seems shaky.

But even if the pair get through the draft, more big questions are looming. Beasley and Bamba both have contract decisions to be made by June 29. Beasley has a team option the Lakers still have yet to make a decision on while Bamba’s contract for next season becomes guaranteed.

So, even knowing that things could change in the next 24 hours, this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey asks what the Lakers should do with both Beasley and Bamba in the coming week, assuming both are on the roster.

It’s an interesting proposition as neither player factored into the Lakers rotation in the postseason. Beasley played minutes early on in the playoffs but as the competition level increased, his minutes decreased. His shooting struggles made it difficult for him to find time on the floor.

At his best, though, he’s still an extremely good as a shooter. There are minutes that need to be filled and perhaps a full season on the roster can lead to better results.

Bamba, meanwhile, was a total non-factor in the playoffs through no fault of his own. An injury in the latter stages of the regular season cost him any chance of playing in the postseason. With his contract fully non-guaranteed, it’s hard to rationalize bringing him back at $10.3 million next season.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.