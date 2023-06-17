 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NBA Offseason Discussion Thread

Come and talk about everything going on around the NBA throughout the offseason.

Rob Pelinka will have an easier time this off-season than last but the offseason is always a challenge but collaboration with Coach Darvin Ham will progress things.
With the regular season over and our Lakers Season Reviews finishing up, it’s time to start our Offseason Discussion Thread. And with the NBA Draft (June 22) and NBA free agency (June 30) fast approaching, there will be plenty to discuss both with the Lakers, and around the league.

To keep things on-topic in the other posts, we are creating this thread where we can talk about stories big and small, from Bradley Beal trade rumors, to who we like in the draft, or anything else in-between.

So come on down to the comments, and let’s chat about any topic related to the offseason below.

