2022-23 Lakers Season in Review: Who is coming back next season?

After summers filled with roster turnovers, the Lakers head into this offseason with the potential, and perhaps intention, of running it back.

After multiple long, frustrating seasons, the Lakers finally returned to the playoffs and did so with a bang this season. Even though it ended with a sweep and in frustration, the Lakers reached the Western Conference Finals with a core that could be retained moving forward.

Vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka’s comments during his exit interview indicated the Lakers will look to retain that aforementioned core moving forward. It won’t be easy, but it’s certainly possible.

The Lakers only have a handful of players potentially under contract for next season, which are as follows:

LeBron James ($46,900,000, guaranteed)

Anthony Davis ($40,600,080, guaranteed)

Malik Beasley ($16,524,106, team option)

Mo Bamba ($10,300,000, non-guaranteed)

Jarred Vanderbilt ($4,640,000, non-guaranteed)

Shaquille Harrison ($2,413,304, non-guaranteed)

Max Christie ($1,719,864, guaranteed)

Cole Swider (two-way)

Both Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura are restricted free agents, the former having long spoken about wanting to remain in Los Angeles while the latter hasn’t been quite as forthcoming even if also speaking glowingly about his time in Los Angeles. Ultimately, though, the Lakers control whether either returns to the team next year as well.

The biggest questions surround the likes of D’Angelo Russell, Dennis Schröder and Lonnie Walker IV as the biggest unrestricted free agents. It’s a lot of moving pieces for the Lakers this summer and a lot of questions that’ll need to be answered.

Below, this automatically updating feed is where you can track all the articles recapping and review the Lakers performances last season. We take also take a look at their contracts moving forward and the likelihood of them returning next season and beyond, potentially.

