Lakers have reportedly been given ‘clear goal’ to avoid second tax apron

The newly agreed-upon CBA will very quickly begin to change the dynamics of team building this offseason. With harsher penalties for teams going well above the luxury tax, how much teams spend is going to be even more heavily monitored than in years prior.

Fortunately, the Lakers have had plenty of practice in years prior of watching how much they spend, so it shouldn’t be too much of an adjustment this summer. As with many other teams in the league, the Lakers are going to have a focus on the second tax apron this summer, as Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports pointed out in a recent Lakers Lounge podcast episode.

"I really think that new second apron in this new CBA, I really think the Lakers are going to try to avoid that if possible... That's basically been communicated to me as a marching order."



- @JakeLFischer



Full episode of The Lounge: https://t.co/MG8ZIgb7iB pic.twitter.com/eesafrOYAg — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) June 1, 2023

For those unaware, the league’s new CBA instituted a second luxury tax apron, essentially, that punishes teams more severely if they cross it. It sits at just over $17 million above the current luxury tax line and if teams cross it, penalties include not being able to buyout players in-season, not being able to use the taxpayer mid-level exception and limiting them in trades.

It’s some clear deterrents for teams and is pretty silly. But it’s a rule that will exist and the Lakers should probably shy away from crossing it.

How close will they come this year? It’s unclear with so many moving parts. With Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell all set for varying paydays this summer, things will change multiple times this summer. In reality, barring drastically bigger paydays than expected, the Lakers probably won’t come all that close to the second tax apron.

But it is something worth monitoring heading into the offseason and could have some form of impact on the Lakers and their decision-making.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.