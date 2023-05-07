Anthony Davis says he doesn’t give ‘any attention’ to criticisms

With at least a day’s rest between playoff games, the discourse around them is often extensive, if sometimes excessive. Specific to the Lakers and this postseason, much of that discussion has centered on the fluctuating play of Anthony Davis.

Alternating between dominant historical displays and games where he appears far more mortal, Davis has earned plenty of praise and plenty of criticism with very little in between. Regardless of what the response to his games has been, AD hasn’t heard it.

In an interview with Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report following the Lakers’ Game 3 victory over the Warriors, Davis talked about avoiding distractions and outside noise.

“Hell nah, I’m not on social media and it’s been that way for about four months. I don’t know what anybody is saying. Most times it’s just clickbait to draw ratings. I don’t give that s---t any attention.”

If you needed proof that Davis isn’t on social media, his Twitter has two tweets in the last year. One was about Call of Duty, and the other was a retweet of his college coach, John Calipari. None of them have come during the season.

And there’s been more discussion about his Instagram, which he deleted entirely back in February. There isn’t any real reason to believe he’s on social media, and that’s probably for the best if you’re an athlete or anyone moderately popular in the world.

Lakers fans on social media aren’t always the kindest either. And given how important each playoff game feels, the reactions are probably not all that kind after his poorer showing through the two series.

Ultimately, Davis has been dominant and the Lakers’ best player through the playoffs. They sit with a 2-1 lead in the second round of the playoffs against the defending champions because of AD.

No matter how hot and cold he’s run this postseason, and it’s been extremes of both at times, he’s been incredible overall. Fortunately, he hasn’t had to or chosen to listen to the detractors after the poor performances.

