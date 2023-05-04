Warriors blowout the Lakers to even series

With the Golden State Warriors facing another potential 0-2 hole, they responded like the defending champions they are as they dominated the Lakers, 127-100, to even up the series.

Things will always start and end with Anthony Davis for the Lakers, but after a dominant Game 1, he was simply underwhelming in Game 2.

Davis finished 5-11 from the field and scored only 11 points. With a starting lineup change that saw JaMychal Green in for Kevon Looney, Draymond Green got the Davis assignment. It may be safe to assume the Warriors will attempt to repeat that strategy in Game 3 and Davis will have to find a way to get closer to his previous production.

LeBron James on the other hand, bounced back from a passive Game 1 and found his shooting rhythm. With his jumper finally starting to fall, he came out with a quick 14 points, including knocking down a pair of threes. Although the Warriors were more aggressive from the onset, the Lakers actually held a seven-point advantage after the first 12 minutes.

In the second quarter, however, Golden State responded in a big way. They went on a 10-2 run which saw Klay Thompson get hot from three (8-11 on the night). Moses Moody also had a productive defensive shift as the Warriors got contributions from multiple role players to make up for a quiet scoring half from Steph Curry.

The Warriors held an 11-point lead at halftime, but foul trouble loomed over both sides as Curry and Anthony Davis both had three heading into halftime.

Ultimately, however, fouls, prayers or grabbed knees wouldn't matter as it was all Golden State in the second half.

The Lakers’ defense completely unraveled in the third quarter as they quickly found themselves down by 31 points entering the fourth which essentially became extended garbage time.

Key Takeaways

The Lakers could’ve taken advantage and potentially landed a death blow to the Warriors, but that would’ve required them to do something they haven’t done all season: give their best effort when it isn’t needed to achieve their goal.

Although they left this game on the table, the Lakers did at least steal homecourt in their first trip to the Bay. They now head back to Los Angeles where they’ll have a chance to restore control of the series. Until then, they'll have to reassess where they went wrong in Game 2 if they hope to regain the momentum.

You can follow Edwin on Twitter at @ECreates88.