Lakers set to play Victor Wembanyama in California Classic

The Lakers will once again take part in the California Classic this July to kick off their slate of games with their Summer League roster. Intriguingly, a new team joining the event with bring with them the headline of the 2023 NBA Draft in the Spurs and Victor Wembanyama.

San Antonio, along with Charlotte, will join the Lakers, Kings, Warriors and Heat — all four teams that took place in last year’s iteration of the event — in this year’s two-day event. Games will take place on either side of July 4 with the event taking place in Sacramento this year after being in the Chase Center last year.

Victor Wembanyama could make his Spurs summer league debut in Sacramento on July 3. pic.twitter.com/YWYi7gn5nA — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) May 31, 2023

The Lakers will play the Heat in the first game on July 3 at 3 PM Pacific before meeting the Spurs on July 5 in the second game of the day at 5 PM Pacific. Those will be the only two games the Lakers will play at the event.

Officially, it’s unclear yet if Wembanyama will play with the Spurs Summer League team. There’s a rather strong argument against it, considering his team continued its regular season in France into mid-May. Also, the Summer League is generally for players needing to adapt to playing at a higher level and there probably won’t be that type of adapting needed for Wembanyama.

If he does end up playing, he will come up against a Lakers roster that will potentially have Max Christie, assuming the Lakers allow him to play, as well as the No. 17 and No. 47 picks, assuming the Lakers don’t trade one or both of them. Pair that with the potential of both Cole Swider and Scotty Pippen Jr, the team’s two-way players from last season, playing as well and it’s a juggernaut that Wembanyama will be coming up against.

Wouldn’t blame him if he wanted to duck the Lakers, to be honest.

