Tracker: Everyone we know the Lakers have looked at in the 2023 NBA Draft

The Lakers don’t need much ammo to do damage in the NBA draft, which makes the prospect of them having two draft picks, including the No. 17 overall pick, an encouraging one. On top of having a pick in the middle of the first round, the Lakers will also have a mid-second round pick to do damage with as well.

While there’s the potential of them making a trade with either of those picks to find win-now talent, the Lakers have been more than willing to draft players and develop them as well. And with a first round pick as high as the one they have, they could find a player that could legitimately help them next season.

The No. 47 is also in range of where the Lakers have previously found talent. Talen Horton-Tucker (No. 46), Svi Mykhailiuk (No. 47) and Ryan Kelly (No. 48) were all picked at or around that pick in recent drafts.

As they always do, the Lakers are casting their net wide, bringing in a host of players for workouts. Below, we will keep a running list of each prospect the Lakers have been connect to, where they played last season and whether they worked out with the team, interviewed at the combine or the team is simply rumored to have interest.

Kihei Clark — Virginia (Workout)

Chris Livingston — Kentucky (Workout)

Leonard Miller — G League Ignite (Workout)

Adam Flagler — Baylor (Workout)

Maxwell Lewis — Pepperdine (Workout)

DaRon Holmes II — Dayton (Workout)

