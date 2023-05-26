Reacts: Lakers fans calling LeBron James’ retirement bluff

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country.

As more days pass since LeBron James’ comments about retirement, the more they feel like less of a serious proposition and the more they feel like the ponderings of a player who just ended a long, exhausting season. It’s not to call LeBron a liar, it’s just to say those comments feel like little more than what they were at face value.

At least that’s how Lakers fans largely feel. Our latest SB Nation Reacts survey asked fans if they thought LeBron would actually retire. The collective answer was a resounding no.

The reasons for LeBron not retiring is plentiful but the most convincing one is that LeBron has wanted to play with his son, Bronny, and that is only a year away from happening. This close to achieving that goal and retiring doesn’t seem like a move that would make sense.

Many interpreted the comments as a leverage play by LeBron. If he was trying to force the front office into a move, most assumed it would be for Kyrie Irving. Lakers fans, though, have moved on from Irving.

Whether fans think that the team should chase Irving or not — and clearly they’re not too fond of it — it doesn’t sound like Pelinka intends to. In speaking about the desire to keep the team’s core together, he was indirectly shutting down notions of going after Kyrie as the two paths are mutually exclusive.

Regardless if it includes Kyrie or not, the Lakers are set for a very interesting summer and offseason with lots of questions in store.

