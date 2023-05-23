Austin Reaves reiterates he wants to remain with Lakers: ‘This feels like home’

Austin Reaves’ breakout postseason run solidified the huge payday he’s set to receive this offseason. With each big shot made and each win he contributed to, it became clearer and clearer he’ll get the maximum amount of money that he can receive.

The only remaining question is does he agree to a deal with the Lakers, which caps out at around $50 million, or seek an offer sheet from another team for a deal closer to $90 million. Even that doesn’t seem like much of a debate, though.

With the Lakers reportedly set to match any offer sheet, though, his future looks to be in Los Angeles, which is good news for Austin himself. At his exit interview on Tuesday, Austin again reiterated a point he has previously made that he wants to be a Laker next season and moving forward.

“I want to be here,” Reaves said. “This feels like home to me, in a sense. Obviously, it’s a lot different than my actual home. It’s a little bigger, a lot more people, worse traffic. But, I told somebody a couple months ago it feels like a home for me. The way the fans support me, the players, coaching staff, front office, this is definitely somewhere I want to be. But, we’ll see what happens.”

Reaves blossomed under the Lakers not just in the last two seasons but specifically this postseason. When the lights got brighter, he played the best basketball of his career. He answered every big moment, made a number of huge shots and was vital to the Lakers postseason run.

He’ll get the aforementioned monster payday as a result and will play a big role in the Lakers future. And how will he spend his new money?

“I will have a membership at a golf course and that’s probably it, honestly,” Reaves said. “I’m not really into cars, fashion. Whatever my family needs, I’ll get.

“Family is No. 1, golf a very close second.”

Reaves laughed before clarifying he loves spending time in the Lakers practice facility, too. It’s that work in the practice facility that earned him this payday, one that almost certainly will see him remain in Los Angeles with lots of money and lots of golfing ahead of him.

