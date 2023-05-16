Jamal Murray (non-COVID illness) questionable for Game 1

Ahead of their NBA playoffs rematch with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Denver Nuggets are listing starting point guard Jamal Murray as questionable for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals with a non-COVID illness.

Murray — who was initially listed as questionable for Game 6 vs. the Phoenix Suns last round with the same designation before ultimately playing — seems logically unlikely to miss a game of this magnitude after a few more days of rest, despite his status nominally being in question on the injury report.

Harrison Wind of local outlet DNVR tweeted as much shortly after Murray’s designation was announced on Monday night:

Murray is averaging 25.9 points per game in the playoffs for the Nuggets on 46.1% shooting, while also knocking down 39.5% of threes and dishing 6.5 assists per game. He is the Nuggets’ second-most-important player behind two-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

At this point, all signs point to Murray being able to play — and the Lakers should certainly prepare as if he will — but if he’s shockingly unable to go, look for veteran point guards Reggie Jackson or Ish Smith to get dusted off and thrown into the playoff rotation, as floor general is a position where Denver doesn’t have a tremendous amount of depth.

Whether Murray plays or not, the Lakers and Nuggets will tip off at 5:30 p.m. PT. Get ready for the matchup with our own Cooper Halpern’s series preview, or Nicole Ganglani’s look at Game 1 specifically.

