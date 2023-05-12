Lakers vs. Nuggets Western Conference Finals Schedule

The Los Angeles Lakers have moved on to Western Conference Finals in the 2023 NBA playoffs, where they will have a rematch with the same foes they faced the last time they made it this far: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets.

After the Lakers closed out the Golden State Warriors in six games on Friday night, the league officially announced which days they will play the Western Conference Finals on, as well as the start time and TV channels for those showdowns. As with every matchup they’ve faced so far after coming out of the NBA play-in, the Lakers will not have homecourt advantage, so this series will tip off in the Mile High City before moving to Los Angeles.

Reminder: All games are nationally televised at this stage of the playoffs, so Spectrum SportsNet will not have any more games the rest of the way. ESPN and ABC will have all WCF games, while TNT will have the Eastern Conference Finals.

Game 1

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 16 (5:30 p.m.)

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Denver

Game 2

Date and Time: Thursday, May 18 (5:30 p.m.)

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Denver

Game 3

Date and Time: Saturday, May 20 (5:30 p.m.)

TV Channel: ABC

Location: Los Angeles

Game 4

Date and Time: Monday, May 22 (5:30 p.m.)

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Los Angeles

Game 5 (if necessary)

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 24 (5:30 p.m.)

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Denver

Game 6 (if necessary)

Date and Time: Friday, May 26 (5:30 p.m.)

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Los Angeles

Game 7 (if necessary)

Date and Time: Sunday, May 28 (5:30 p.m.)

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Denver

