Anthony Davis ‘doing really good’ after exiting Game 5 with head injury

The worst-case scenario came to fruition for the Lakers on Wednesday in the team’s Game 5 loss to the Warriors as Anthony Davis went down with an injury. In the fourth quarter, Davis was struck in the head with an elbow by Kevon Looney.

Davis immediately left the game, eventually left the bench to be evaluated and was ruled out from there.

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis (head injury) will not return to tonight’s game. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 11, 2023

The reports from Chris Haynes on the sideline only progressively got worse with each one as Davis was evaluated in the back and eventually wheeled to the locker room with a towel over his head.

Haynes saying Davis was taken out in a wheel chair to the locker room with a towel over his head pic.twitter.com/2aMfzjXhXB — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) May 11, 2023

Lakers center Anthony Davis went to locker room in wheelchair after being elbowed in the face. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and Davis’ agent Rich Paul are huddled by the visiting locker room. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) May 11, 2023

The obvious worry here is a concussion, which would be a really, really bad scenario. For now, that is purely speculation. The glimmer of good news is that after the game, head coach Darvin Ham provided something of a positive update, all things considered.

Lakers Coach Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis (head injury): "He took a shot to the head. He seems to be doing really good already. That's where he's at and the status of it right now." — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 11, 2023

As we got further away from the game, the reports have grown more optimistic and it appears Davis may have avoided a concussion.

It appears that Anthony Davis has avoided a concussion, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/MG6d7YROdh — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 11, 2023

If it is a concussion, which to again be clear is a big if and just speculation right now, then Davis would have to go through the concussion protocol. And if that’s the case, his availability for Game 6 and Game 7 would very much be up in the air.

For now, Davis and the Lakers will play it by day by day, or hour by hour in this case. But this will be the storyline to monitor heading into Game 6 and a potential Game 7. Davis has been one of the best players in the NBA this postseason and without him, the Lakers would fall well behind the eight-ball matched up against the defending world champions that have been the dynasty of the last decade.

