 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Anthony Davis ‘doing really good’ after exiting Game 5 with head injury

The Lakers were dealt a big injury blow during the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s Game 5 as Anthony Davis was elbowed in the head, exited the game and did not return.

By Jacob Rude Updated
/ new
NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The worst-case scenario came to fruition for the Lakers on Wednesday in the team’s Game 5 loss to the Warriors as Anthony Davis went down with an injury. In the fourth quarter, Davis was struck in the head with an elbow by Kevon Looney.

Davis immediately left the game, eventually left the bench to be evaluated and was ruled out from there.

The reports from Chris Haynes on the sideline only progressively got worse with each one as Davis was evaluated in the back and eventually wheeled to the locker room with a towel over his head.

The obvious worry here is a concussion, which would be a really, really bad scenario. For now, that is purely speculation. The glimmer of good news is that after the game, head coach Darvin Ham provided something of a positive update, all things considered.

As we got further away from the game, the reports have grown more optimistic and it appears Davis may have avoided a concussion.

If it is a concussion, which to again be clear is a big if and just speculation right now, then Davis would have to go through the concussion protocol. And if that’s the case, his availability for Game 6 and Game 7 would very much be up in the air.

For now, Davis and the Lakers will play it by day by day, or hour by hour in this case. But this will be the storyline to monitor heading into Game 6 and a potential Game 7. Davis has been one of the best players in the NBA this postseason and without him, the Lakers would fall well behind the eight-ball matched up against the defending world champions that have been the dynasty of the last decade.

Be sure to continue checking in at Silver Screen & Roll as we will have all the updates on Davis’ status in the coming days.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.

More From Silver Screen and Roll

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Silver Screen & Roll Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Los Angeles Lakers news from Silver Screen & Roll