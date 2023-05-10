LeBron James earns 19th straight All-NBA honors, named to Third Team

LeBron James extended his record streak on Wednesday by being named to the All-NBA Third Team, marking the 19th straight season he was named to one of the teams. It is the fifth time in his Lakers tenure he has been named to an All-NBA.

Joining LeBron on the Third Team was De’Aaron Fox, Domanatas Sabonis, Damian Lillard and Julius Randle.

ALL-NBA THIRD TEAM pic.twitter.com/QjlmqGPdMf — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 10, 2023

After a season filled with injuries, voting total for LeBron reflected that. Despite finishing the year averaging 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists while shooting 50% from the field, LeBron did not receive a single First Team vote after playing in just 55 games.

Out of the 100 voters in total, 16 placed LeBron on the Second Team while 33 slotted him on the Third Team. LeBron was the lowest vote-getter of anyone on the All-NBA teams, though his advantage over the next-closest forward in Lauri Markkanen was a large one.

On the note of voting, Anthony Davis finished fourth in voting among centers, leaving him as the first one off the All-NBA teams. Thirteen voters placed him on the Second Team — a figure that would potentially suggest voting him over one of Nikola Jokic or Joel Embiid — and 26 voters placed him on the Third Team.

No other Laker received All-NBA votes this season. LeBron’s selection to the third team marks the only award the Lakers, who are one game away from the Conference Finals, received this season. Notably, AD was snubbed from both the All-Defense teams while Rob Pelinka, who overhauled the roster entirely to get the Lakers on the brink of eliminating the defending champions, finished 11th in Executive of the Year award.

Just a plucky mom-and-pop franchise looking for some respect.

