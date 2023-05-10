The story behind Dennis Schröder trolling Draymond Green at the end of Game 4 is hilarious

Both Dennis Schröder and Draymond Green are players who won’t back down on the court. Each has built a reputation and made a career off agitating opponents and pushing the right buttons.

One of the lasting images of the season will be Schröder standing in front of the Timberwolves bench celebrating his go-ahead 3-pointer while staring them directly in the eye in the play-in game. Draymond needs far less explanation as his entire career is littered with memorable moments of his trash talk.

So when the irresistible force meets the immovable object in the playoffs, a hilarious moment was bound to happen. At the end of Game 4 between the Lakers and Warriors, Schröder was seen smiling directly in the face of Draymond after his late turnover effectively sealed the win for the Lakers.

Watch Schroder’s face at the end of this Draymond turnover lol pic.twitter.com/fWL5rMLXgl — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) May 9, 2023

It looked to be a wildly unprompted troll from Dennis, which isn’t out of the ordinary for him. But, shockingly, it turns out Draymond wasn’t quite the innocent bystander.

A few minutes earlier in the game, Dennis had a turnover that I’m sure every Lakers fan remembers. Looking to run a pick and roll with Anthony Davis, Dennis’ ill-advised behind-the-back pass flew out of bounds in a tie game with four minutes left.

Most fans probably remember this play but just in case you don’t...

There’s a reason I bring that play up. Watch Draymond yelling at the sidelines, pocket that information and then listen to this clip from Dave McMenamin of ESPN on Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast.

According to Dave McMenamin from ESPN, the reason why Dennis had that smirk at Draymond after his turnover during the Warriors’ final possession, was because Draymond had some words about him to Rich Paul #LakeShow #NBA pic.twitter.com/u1o0YummLD — Aniket Mohan (@Aniket_Mohan24) May 10, 2023

Tremendous work from Dennis. Remarkable patience to get the last laugh. Zero notes.

Dennis vs. Draymond in a troll-off is two masters at the top of the game. Unfortunately, Draymond’s late-game run came just a bit too early, and Dennis recovered to get the last laugh.

Advantage Dennis. We’ll see if Draymond can respond in potentially the final game of the series on Wednesday.

