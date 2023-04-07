Dennis Schröder downgraded to out vs. Suns with neck spasms

In a bit of a surprising turn of events on Friday, the Lakers downgraded Dennis Schröder to questionable with previously undisclosed neck spasms just a few hours ahead of their matchup with the Phoenix Suns before ruling him out entirely approximately an hour later.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham chalked up the injury to “overall wear and tear” for the team’s diminutive sometimes-starter.

“Sometimes things just kick in while you’re laying in bed,” Ham said. “He’s been battling, we call him ‘Mr. 94/50,’ just the way he is tenacious with his on-ball defense navigating screens and all of that.”

Ham added that the Lakers were “just trying to get out ahead of” the injury.

“Extreme neck soreness, it happens, I’ve actually experienced that as a player before. We’ve just got to do all we can to protect him and make sure he’s getting the proper treatment and try to give him a couple days,” Ham said.

Lonnie Walker IV will likely replace Schröder in the rotation (as has usually been the case when the Lakers have suffered a guard injury during the second half of the season):

Phoenix will also be severely shorthanded for this one, as they will be missing four starters and TJ Warren in Los Angeles on Friday night.

For however long Schröder is out, in addition to more minutes from Walker, look for Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell (the latter of whom is probable to play vs. Phoenix with left foot soreness) to take on more ballhandling duties in Schröder’s stead, in addition to LeBron James (who is questionable on Friday with right foot soreness) to bring the ball down the court more frequently.

How long this injury will cost Schröder remains unknown. The Lakers only have one game left in the season after Friday, a Sunday matchup with the Utah Jazz. After that, the team will know if they’re going to be participating in a play-in game on April 11, or resting up for the first round of the NBA playoffs. As all that approaches, add Schröder to the list of players whose health status everyone paying attention to this team will be closely monitoring.

The Lakers and Suns will tip off at 7:30 p.m. PT on NBA TV and Spectrum SportsNet.

Cooper Halpern contributed to this breaking news story, which may be updated with more information and analysis as it continues to develop. You can follow Harrison on Twitter at @hmfaigen.