Is Russell Westbrook set for a revenge game against the Lakers?

While he’s not fully to blame for the situation, Russell Westbrook’s presence on the Lakers was a large reason why the team is battling at the bottom half of the Western Conference playoff standings. The sheer fact that him leaving led to the Lakers making a big run is not a coincidence.

But Russell Westbrook surely would love some revenge on the Lakers and the moment is set up perfectly for him to do so tonight with the biggest Clippers-Lakers game possibly ever on deck.

DraftKings odds

Well if Westbrook is going to have a revenge game, might as well bet on it happening and make some money as you shake your head in anger. It doesn’t have to be a big bet. If you do a Same Game Parlay with our friends over at DraftKings, you can bet on points, rebounds and assists for Russ.

For example, making a parlay of Russ going for at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists is +265 odds. Interestingly, though, that’s not a stat line that Russ has regularly gotten to any degree with the Clippers because he hasn’t regularly rebounded that well.

If you take the rebounds down to at least two rebounds, it drops the odds to +160 but that is a much safer bet. Moving to at least eight assists takes the odds back to +240 and that’s a stat line he’s had in two of his last three games.

You can also move around the points a bit, too, if you really think he’s going to punish the Lakers on Wednesday. But after Tuesday in which Damian Jones hit 13% of his career 3-pointers against the Lakers and Talen Horton-Tucker went for 23 points and seven assists and nearly won the game for the Jazz, it’s hard not to feel like the former Lakers are going to come back to haunt them down the stretch.

