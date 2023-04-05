Will LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell play vs. Clippers?

After surviving against the Utah Jazz on the road on Tuesday, the Lakers return to Los Angeles on Wednesday for the biggest game of the regular season. Matched up against their crosstown rival Clippers, a victory from either side would go a long way in ensuring that side finishes above the play-in game.

For the Lakers, though, the status of each of their Big Three in LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell is up in the air for varying reasons. LeBron, who only just returned from a foot injury that had him out for a month, played 38 minutes in the Jazz overtime victory. Davis has not played a single back-to-back this season. Russell missed Tuesday’s game with left foot soreness after exiting Sunday’s win over Houston at halftime with the injury.

The importance of the game and the fact it is the final week of the regular season may change the plans for the Lakers, though.

On Wednesday morning, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN spoke on “Get Up” about the status of all three players.

.@wojespn on what to expect from Anthony Davis and other Lakers stars tonight:



"There's real question whether [AD] would play a back-to-back. ... This is a significant, significant game for the Lakers against the Clippers tonight. Essentially, the sixth-seed is on the line." pic.twitter.com/VTMFQ3VTDh — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 5, 2023

While Davis has not played a back-to-back all season long, there was a report weeks ago that he would play this final back-to-back of the season. That likely didn’t account for the Lakers needing overtime to beat the Jazz, but it is a report that exists.

For Russell, the initial sense on his foot injury was that it was precautionary on Sunday and he could have played through it. There was some surprise he did not play on Tuesday, but perhaps he was being held out of that game so that he would be available for the Clippers game.

LeBron is the biggest wild card in this as there isn’t much to base whether he’ll be available or not on. Unlike Davis, he had been playing back-to-backs this season, but that was before this recent foot injury.

Not that it would change how he feels physically, but ESPN’s Dave McMenamin did note LeBron’s stance on resting and tempting the fate of the basketball Gods on the “Brian Windhorst and the Hoop Collective” podcast on Wednesday.

Notable insight from @mcten on what LeBron's stance on potential standings manipulation has been over the years pic.twitter.com/EZCueJc4wT — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) April 5, 2023

The status of all three is the biggest focus of the day leading up to the contest and we will continue to update this post with the latest information on the Big Three as it trickles out.

