Discussion Thread for Non Lakers Games: Week of April 5th-April 9th

Welcome to week 25 of the NBA season. Teams are tanking for Wemby. Some other teams are just trying to make the play in tournament. While others have higher goals.

Lakers are 41-38. Lakers are currently the 7th seed. D'Angelo Russell sat out the game versus the Jazz but he should be able to play today versus the Clippers. Mo Bamba was a game time decision versus the Jazz last night. His return seems imminent.

That being said let’s look at the Non Lakers games in the week before the trade deadline.

April 5th

Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. eastern time

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers at 7:00 p.m. eastern time

Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. eastern time

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. eastern time

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. eastern time

Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. eastern time

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. eastern time

Los Angeles Lakers vs LA Clippers on ESPN at 10:00 p.m. eastern time

Poll What game should we watch today? This poll is closed 0% Nets versus Pistons (0 votes)

0% Knicks versus pacers (0 votes)

0% Wizards versus Hawks (0 votes)

0% Raptors versus Celtics (0 votes)

0% Bulls versus bucks (0 votes)

58% Grizzlies versus pelicans (7 votes)

41% Kings versus Mavs (5 votes) 12 votes total Vote Now

April 6th

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. eastern time

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers on TNT at 7:30 p.m. eastern time

Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 p.m. eastern time

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz at 9:00 p.m. eastern time

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns on TNT at 10:00 p.m. eastern time

Poll What game should we watch today? Cavs vs Magic

Heat vs 76ers

Trailblazers vs Spurs

Thunder vs Jazz

Nuggets vs Suns vote view results 0% Cavs vs Magic (0 votes)

0% Heat vs 76ers (0 votes)

9% Trailblazers vs Spurs (1 vote)

45% Thunder vs Jazz (5 votes)

45% Nuggets vs Suns (5 votes) 11 votes total Vote Now

April 7th

Houston Rockets vs Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. eastern time

Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers at 7:00 p.m. eastern time

Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. eastern time

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. eastern time

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. eastern time

Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. eastern time

Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks on NBA TV at 8:00 p.m. eastern time

New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. eastern time

Chicago Bulls vs Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. eastern time

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. eastern time

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers on NBA TV at 10:30 p.m. eastern time

Poll What game should we watch today? Rockets vs Hornets

Pistons vs Pacers

Heat vs Wizards

76ers vs Hawks

Raptors versus Celtics

Magic versus Nets

Grizzlies vs Bucks

Knicks vs Pelicans

Bulls vs Mavs

Warriors vs Kings vote view results 9% Rockets vs Hornets (1 vote)

0% Pistons vs Pacers (0 votes)

0% Heat vs Wizards (0 votes)

0% 76ers vs Hawks (0 votes)

0% Raptors versus Celtics (0 votes)

0% Magic versus Nets (0 votes)

18% Grizzlies vs Bucks (2 votes)

0% Knicks vs Pelicans (0 votes)

0% Bulls vs Mavs (0 votes)

72% Warriors vs Kings (8 votes) 11 votes total Vote Now

April 8th

Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz at 3:30 p.m. eastern time

Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs at 4:00 p.m. eastern time

Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Clippers at 4:00 p.m. eastern time

Poll What game should we watch today? Nuggets vs Jazz

Timberwolves vs Spurs

Trailblazer vs Clippers vote view results 22% Nuggets vs Jazz (2 votes)

11% Timberwolves vs Spurs (1 vote)

66% Trailblazer vs Clippers (6 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

April 9th

Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics at 1:00 p.m. eastern time

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets at 1:00 p.m. eastern time

Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers at 1:00 p.m. eastern time

Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat at 1:00 p.m. eastern time

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks at 1:00 p.m. eastern time

Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors at 1:00 p.m. eastern time

Houston Rockets vs Washington Wizards at 1:00 p.m. eastern time

Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls at 1:00 p.m. eastern time

San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks at 3:30 p.m. eastern time

New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves at 3:30 p.m. eastern time

Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder at 3:30 p.m. eastern time

Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets at 3:30 p.m. eastern time

Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers at 3:30 p.m. eastern time

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns at 3:30 p.m. eastern time

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers at 3:30 p.m. eastern time

Poll What games should we watch today? Hawks vs Celtics

76ers vs nets

Hornets vs Cavs

Magic vs Heat

Pacers vs Knicks

Buck vs Raptors

Rockets vs Wizards

Pistons vs bulls

Spurs vs Mavs

Pelicans vs Timberwolves

Grizzlies vs Thunder

Kings vs nuggets

Clippers vs Suns

Warriors vs Trail Blazers vote view results 0% Hawks vs Celtics (0 votes)

0% 76ers vs nets (0 votes)

0% Hornets vs Cavs (0 votes)

0% Magic vs Heat (0 votes)

0% Pacers vs Knicks (0 votes)

0% Buck vs Raptors (0 votes)

10% Rockets vs Wizards (1 vote)

0% Pistons vs bulls (0 votes)

0% Spurs vs Mavs (0 votes)

30% Pelicans vs Timberwolves (3 votes)

0% Grizzlies vs Thunder (0 votes)

0% Kings vs nuggets (0 votes)

50% Clippers vs Suns (5 votes)

10% Warriors vs Trail Blazers (1 vote) 10 votes total Vote Now

All these are on NBA League Pass and locally unless otherwise noted.

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it.

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads.

Anything else goes.

Have at it in the comments for this week’s slate of games!

When I am not posting ridiculous trades on here you can find me talking about Nintendo, LGBT content, music and the Lakers on my Twitter.

You can follow Alexis on Twitter at @BeautifulShy_RS.