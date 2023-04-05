Discussion Thread for Non Lakers Games: Week of April 5th-April 9th

Welcome to week 25 of the NBA season. Teams are tanking for Wemby. Some other teams are just trying to make the play in tournament. While others have higher goals.
Lakers are 41-38. Lakers are currently the 7th seed. D'Angelo Russell sat out the game versus the Jazz but he should be able to play today versus the Clippers. Mo Bamba was a game time decision versus the Jazz last night. His return seems imminent.
That being said let’s look at the Non Lakers games in the week before the trade deadline.
April 5th
Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. eastern time
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers at 7:00 p.m. eastern time
Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. eastern time
Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. eastern time
Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. eastern time
Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. eastern time
Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. eastern time
Los Angeles Lakers vs LA Clippers on ESPN at 10:00 p.m. eastern time
All these are on NBA League Pass and locally unless otherwise noted.
