NBA Non Lakers Playoffs games:The semifinals

With the first round done with in many things going home we look towards the semi-finals. The first few teams that have made the playoff head either growing series in the west or relatively easy series in the east that's a few easy ones sprinkled throughout both conferences. Let us look at those things as we look forward to the second round of the playoffs.

The East bracket.

The top bracket is the 8-seeded Heat versus the five seeded Knicks.

Heat lead 1-0

The second bracket out east is the three seeded 76ers versus the two-seeded Celtics.

Series is even 0-0

The West bracket

The one seeded nuggets versus the four seeded Suns.

Nuggets lead 1-0

The second bracket in the west is the seventh seeded Lakers versus the 6 seeded Warriors.

Series is tied 0-0

My predictions for each round is this

Knicks in 6

76ers in 7

Nuggets in 6

Lakers in 6

As usual follow the rules of the game threads and also just have fun in the comments as you watch basketball with fans of the game. Enjoy the game thread!