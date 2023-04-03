Anthony Davis named Western Conference Player of the Week

After a thoroughly dominant week of basketball, Anthony Davis was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for the second time this season. Behind Davis, the Lakers finished a perfect 3-0 with one of the bigger wins of the season against the Timberwolves.

This is the ninth time Davis has been named Player of the Week in his career.

Ninth time as Player of the Week and second this season -- give it up for AD pic.twitter.com/3wXtthCDbj — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 3, 2023

Over the three games this week, Davis averaged 38.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.7 assists while shooting 65.2% from the field. In each of the three games, AD scored at least 38 points and had a double-double in the team’s win over the Timberwolves. In that contest, Davis finished with 17 rebounds, giving him his seventh game of at least 35 points and 15 rebounds this season, most in the league.

Davis kicked off the week with 38 points in his hometown Chicago with 22 of those coming in the second half and 14 in the fourth quarter alone. Two nights later, he put on his dominant display in Minnesota despite briefly going down with an injury. AD capped off his week in Houston with his most impressive performance of the week, scoring 40 points on 15-20 shooting from the field in just 30 minutes.

This is the second Player of the Week award for Davis this season. He earned the same honor on Dec. 5 after averaging 37.8 points in a four-game span that included his 55-point outburst against the Wizards. This is the fourth time in his Lakers career he’s earned Player of the Week honors.

