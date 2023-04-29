NBA announces second-round schedule for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have moved on to the second round of the NBA playoffs, and while we still don’t know whether they will play the Golden State Warriors or the Sacramento Kings — they will have to wait and see who wins Sunday’s Game 7 between those two rosters — we do know which days they will play the next round on.

After the Lakers’ Friday night victory in Game 6 to close out the Memphis Grizzlies, the NBA announced which days they will play the second round on, as well as the times and TV channels for the first four and six games of the series, respectively.

Note: With the end of the first round, all games will now be nationally televised, so Spectrum SportsNet will not have any more Lakers games for the rest of the playoffs.

We will update this post with opponent information when it’s decided, but the Lakers will not have homecourt advantage regardless, so the dates of their home and away games will not change. Here is the schedule that has been released so far, all times Pacific.

Game 1

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 2 (7 p.m.)

TV Channel: TNT

Location: Sacramento/San Francisco

Game 2

Date and Time: Thursday, May 4 (6 p.m.)

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Sacramento/San Francisco

Game 3

Date and Time: Saturday, May 6 (5:30 p.m.)

TV Channel: ABC

Location: Los Angeles

Game 4

Date and Time: Monday, May 8 (7 p.m.)

TV Channel: TNT

Location: Los Angeles

Game 5 (if necessary)

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 10 (time TBD)

TV Channel: TNT

Location: Sacramento/San Francisco

Game 6 (if necessary)

Date and Time: Friday, May 12 (time TBD)

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Los Angeles

Game 7 (if necessary)

Date and Time: Sunday, May 14 (time TBD)

TV Channel: TBD

Location: Sacramento/San Francisco

We will keep updating this post as the TV information and start times for each game continue to be announced by the NBA, so bookmark it and/or stay tuned to Silver Screen and Roll for all your coverage needs.

