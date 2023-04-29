The Lakers clowned the Grizzlies with their own victory chants and dances after knocking them out of the playoffs

While the Memphis Grizzlies talked copious amounts of trash throughout their first-round series with the Los Angeles Lakers, the purple and gold were mostly content to let their play do the talking during their six-game series win to tip off the NBA playoffs.

Or at least they were... until they had officially buried the Grizz. Then it was time to have some fun.

First, as the Lakers were running away with things in their eventual 125-85, series-deciding Game 6 victory, D’Angelo Russell and Dennis Schröder got the celebration started by exaggeratedly pointing to Jaren Jackson Jr. on the ground after he was sent sprawling by an Anthony Davis dunk like they were Shaq and they’d just posterized Chris Dudley:

I just realized both Dennis and D'Lo point to JJJ lying on the ground after. Unreal. https://t.co/56GMv17VX3 — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) April 29, 2023

Then things got a little spicier, as the Lakers had some fun with the traditional Memphis rallying cry/chant of “Whoop that Trick” after their Game 5 loss. Rui Hachimura could be seen mouthing those words as Russell, who is never afraid of a bit of trolling, hit “The Griddy” — a dance Morant typically does after any success and has used to celebrate wins over the Lakers before — as he danced next to his teammates lining the bench:

The Lakers bench hit the Griddy as they eliminate Ja Morant and the Grizzlies in Game 6 #NBAPlayoffs #LakeShow https://t.co/osSrMkcbpc — Fantasy5 - NBA Jackpot (@Fantasy5NBA) April 29, 2023

And in confirmation that’s exactly what Hachimura was saying, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported that the entire Lakers locker room could be heard chanting the 2005 rap song lyric after their dominant win to punch their ticket to the next round:

Loud chant from the Lakers’ locker room: “Whoop that trick! Whoop that trick! Whoop that trick!” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 29, 2023

Related 3 takeaways from the Lakers parading past Memphis to the second round

Now see, if this series wasn’t over, the Grizzlies would have an awful lot of bulletin board material for Game 7. But because it is, the Lakers can have all the fun they want razzing a team that couldn’t stop them on the court or back up their own brash talk, and all the No. 2 seed they upset can do is watch in another browser tab as they look at vacation destinations on their phones and laptops.

You can follow Harrison on Twitter at @hmfaigen.