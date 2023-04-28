 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kyrie Irving, Jack Nicholson make triumphant returns for Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 6

Unfortunately they are not sitting next to each other, which would have made for some amazing pictures.

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Today in updates that surely no one will speculate about, Kyrie Irving decided to show up and sit courtside for Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 6 in Los Angeles. Joining him — sitting in his customary seats to the right of the scorer’s table on the TV broadcast for the first time in seemingly forever — was Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson.

In Nicholson’s case, this is the first game he’s attended to see his favorite team since last year's season opener, almost as if he saw one game of that roster and decided to come back when they were serious.

What can we say? The man knows ball:

Just like Russell Westbrook, it seems that Jack felt a bit better about things after the Rusell Westbrook trade:

As for Irving, the enigmatic Mavericks star also came out of wherever he’s been hibernating to stir up some drama watch some basketball from a team that actually made the playoffs, taking a seat directly opposite of the Lakers’ bench, presumably to just stare down and/or boo D’Angelo Russell:

LeBron made sure to go out of his way to show some love to his former teammate and the guy he wanted the Lakers to trade for this season, which surely means nothing:

Irving, of course, has long been connected to the Lakers as a possible free agency target, but the team would have to basically let go of all the free agents on a team that had one of the best records in the Western Conference after being assembled just to be able to afford to offer Irving less than the max in free agency.

A roster of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Irving and a bunch of minimum contracts would certainly seem to just be another (much-better-fitting) version of the Westbrook experiment, but whether the Lakers are able to resist the star-f-ing tendencies ingrained in the organization’s DNA to keep this group rather than chase another All-Star will likely depend on how far this group is able to go in the playoffs.

So do you want Rob Pelinka to keep this group together? Probably best to root for a Game 6 win tonight, then.

You can follow Harrison on Twitter at @hmfaigen.

